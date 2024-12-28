North Carolina federal prison supervisor convicted after instructing physical punishment

BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina federal prison supervisor has been convicted of instructing a correctional officer to physically punish a man incarcerated at the institution. Daniel Mitchell pleaded guilty earlier this week to a federal charge of conspiring to violate civil rights. Investigators say the beating took place in 2021 after a correctional officer reported to her supervisor that the incarcerated man exposed himself to her. Authorities say Mitchell and another officer then planned to physically punish the man in violation of the prison’s disciplinary procedures. The man was beaten and later suffered a medical emergency related to it. Mitchell now faces up to 10 years in prison.

