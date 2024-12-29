Brazilian film ‘I’m Still Here’ tops box office, forcing nation to reckon with dictatorship trauma

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian-made dramas rarely last long in local cinemas. But, nearly two months after its release, “I’m Still Here,” a film about a family torn apart by the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for more than two decades, is beating Hollywood blockbusters and attracting Brazilian moviegoers by the millions. The success of the film — which was nominated for a Golden Globe for best foreign language film and shortlisted for the Oscars in the same category — is rooted in its exploration of a long-neglected national trauma but also because it is particularly timely, especially as Brazil confronts a recent near-miss with democratic rupture.

