Now Syria’s long-ruling Baath party is collapsing, too

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s long-ruling Baath party has frozen its activities after insurgents overthrew President Bashar Assad weeks ago. Many members of the party’s leadership have gone into hiding or fled the country. The party that for decades ruled as part of the Assad dynasty is now being blamed for damaging relations with other Arab countries and aiding in the spread of corruption that brought the war-torn nation to its knees. While few are mourning the party’s fall, some are concerned that the Sunni majority that now controls the country could carry out a purge that could turn into sectarian score-settling.

