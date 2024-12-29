Syria’s dwindling Jewish community can visit one of the world’s oldest synagogues again

JOBAR, Syria (AP) — Syria’s civil war left one of the world’s oldest synagogues partially destroyed. Now Syria’s handful of remaining Jews are making pilgrimages to the synagogue in a Damascus suburb where people from throughout the region once came to pray. Syria used to have one of the world’s largest Jewish communities, but in past decades their numbers dropped to nine in the capital. The head of the Jewish community there says Jewish personalities are offering to rebuild the Jobar synagogue that dates back nearly 3,000 years. It was badly damaged by bombardment when the neighborhood was controlled by opposition fighters.

