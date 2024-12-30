Boozy or not, that leftover eggnog makes a great milkshake

By now you may have found uses for many of the holiday leftovers. But what about that bottle of eggnog in the fridge? Milkshakes! There are a number of flavor variations, and you can go boozy or not. It’s easy to make an eggnog shake. A basic vanilla one requires just vanilla ice cream, a cup of eggnog, some vanilla extract and a blender. Serve with straws and top with whipped cream if you want. Garnishing the rim of the glasses makes the shake look great. Dip the rims into some melted chocolate or caramel sauce, and then into bowls of tiny candies, crushed cookies or other small treats. Cool the glasses in the freezer so the sauce on the rims sets.

