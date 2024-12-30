Prosecutor’s review finds new suspects in 1996 double killing and no ties to man tried 5 times

NEW YORK (AP) — A suburban New York prosecutor says a reinvestigation has identified two suspects in a notorious 1996 double killing. And she says the probe found no connection to the man her predecessors tried five times before he ultimately was acquitted in 1996. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced the development Monday in her office’s reinvestigation into the deaths of 79-year-old Archie Harris and 35-year-old home health aide Betty Ramcharan. Rocah isn’t giving details about the two people she describes as “involved” in the killings. She says the investigation is ongoing. It’s not clear when there may be next steps. Rocah leaves office this week. Incoming DA Susan Cacace is pledging to continue to review such cases.

