Thousands march in Bangladesh calling for the ousted prime minister’s prosecution

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people led by students in Bangladesh have called for the prosecution of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and those responsible for hundreds of deaths in a mass uprising against her. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organized the “March for Unity” at a national monument in Dhaka. Protesters chanted slogans calling for Hasina’s trial and the banning of her Awami League party. Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5 after weeks of violence in which authorities say hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured on orders of her government. Last week, Bangladesh sent a formal request to India to extradite Hasina.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.