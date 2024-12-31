Wind, rain and the threat of floods play the spoiler for New Year’s festivities in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Revelers in the U.K. may have to wring themselves out as they ring in the New Year. A storm system bringing high winds, heavy rain, the possibility of snow and the threat of flooding washed out plans Tuesday for several fireworks displays — in some cases more than 24 hours before the stroke of midnight. Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay street party, garden concert and pyrotechnics show from the city’s famous castle were snuffed out before festivities got underway Monday. Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Scotland and the north of England, disrupting some journeys by train and car and playing spoiler to many public celebrations.

