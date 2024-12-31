With marathon a day throughout 2024, this Belgian runner has Guinness world record within her grasp

GHENT, Belgium (AP) — Belgian ultra runner Hilde Dosogne feels she has done all it takes to become the first woman to run a marathon every single day of the year. She only has the paperwork left to send on to the Guinness administrators so they can vet and approve her extraordinary mark. On top of the reward of her perseverance in running at least 15,444 kilometers in a single year, the 55-year-old also raised some 60,000 euros in funds for breast cancer research. If successful, Dosogne will join Hugo Farias, the Brazilian, who holds the male record of 366 days, which he achieved in São Paulo, Brazil, on 28 August 2023.

