How to keep your New Year’s fitness resolutions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- It's the start of the new year, and that means more people are striving to meet a new set of goals for the year.

In the Borderland, the floors of Elev8 Gym are filling up as some people have fitness as top of mind.

"The energy is really high and everyone is excited. Even me, my clients are telling me, coach, I'm ready to take on the year. I'm ready," said Jacob Galford, personal trainer at Elev8 Gym. "The energy is up, everyone has goals that they want to smash."

Many gym-goers tell ABC-7 it's the perfect time to start and embrace change.

"For me I find it to be very therapeutic," said Gabe Dominguez, Elev8 Gym member. "I'm a student, and I work, so you know, it can be a little stressful and just coming to the gym helps you wind down."

According to U.S News and World Report, the failure rate for new year's resolutions is said to be an estimated 80%. Most people losing their motivation by mid-February.

Personal trainers encourage people to have patience, set mini-goals along the way, and remember why you started.

"On the days that you really don't want to understand this is a test," said Galford. "Those are the days that matter the most and if you could get through those days, you'd be surprised to see what you could accomplish."