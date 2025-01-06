City of El Paso to hold swearing-in ceremony for newly elected officials

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, January 6, for newly elected City officials, including the mayor, City Council members, and municipal judges.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre located at 125 Pioneer Plaza.

The event is open to the public, and free parking will be provided at the El Paso Convention Center garage.

The newly elected City Council members will begin their work on Tuesday, January 7, at their first City Council meeting at 9 a.m.

Newly elected City Council members include:

Mayor-Elect: Renard Johnson

District 1 Representative-Elect: Alejandra Chávez

District 2 Representative-Elect: Dr. Josh Acevedo

District 3 Representative-Elect: Deanna Maldonado Rocha

District 4 Representative-Elect: Cynthia Boyar Trejo

District 5 Representative-Elect: Ivan Niño

District 7 Representative-Elect: Lily Limón

Newly elected municipal court judges: