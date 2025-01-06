Skip to Content
City of El Paso to hold swearing-in ceremony for newly elected officials

Published 5:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, January 6, for newly elected City officials, including the mayor, City Council members, and municipal judges.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre located at 125 Pioneer Plaza.

The event is open to the public, and free parking will be provided at the El Paso Convention Center garage.

The newly elected City Council members will begin their work on Tuesday, January 7, at their first City Council meeting at 9 a.m.

Newly elected City Council members include:

  • Mayor-Elect: Renard Johnson
  • District 1 Representative-Elect: Alejandra Chávez
  • District 2 Representative-Elect: Dr. Josh Acevedo
  • District 3 Representative-Elect: Deanna Maldonado Rocha
  • District 4 Representative-Elect: Cynthia Boyar Trejo
  • District 5 Representative-Elect: Ivan Niño
  • District 7 Representative-Elect: Lily Limón

Newly elected municipal court judges:

  • Court 1 Judge-Elect: Michelle Morales
  • Court 2 Judge-Elect: Kristin Romero
  • Court 3 Judge-Elect: David A. Bonilla
  • Court 4 Judge-Elect: Samuel Flores
  • Court 5 Judge-Elect: Mike Herrera
  • Court of Appeals Judge-Elect: Maria B. Ramirez

