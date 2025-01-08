Multiple-vehicle crash west of Las Cruces shuts down I-10 eastbound – video

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police and emergency crews are responding to a crash that involved multiple vehicles including semi-trailers on I-10 Eastbound between Las Cruces and Deming.

ABC-7 viewer Jeanine Cicchetti took video of the scene Wednesday morning:

A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police sent us the following statement on the crash and response Wednesday afternoon:

"Officers are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 near milepost 108. We do not know all the types of vehicles and how many are involved as details are limited because officers are currently on the scene and working on this crash."