41 pounds of cocaine seized at Paso Del Norte bridge, U.S. citizen arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 21 year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested after 41.6 pounds of cocaine was found hidden in panels and the dashboard of the car he was driving at the Paso Del Norte port of entry Thursday morning.

According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers made the seizure just before 6 a.m. when a 1997 Lincoln Town Car crossed from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for secondary screening, where x-ray scan showed anomalies in its appearance.

A further physical exam of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 10 cocaine-filled bundles hidden in multiple compartments. CBP officers arrested the driver, who was then turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

“CBP officers remain vigilant in their efforts to stop any and all drug smugglers,” said acting CBP El Paso Port Director Arnie Gomez in the statement. “CBP officers will utilize multiple tools to stop drug loads.”