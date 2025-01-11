Skip to Content
News

Snowy day at the racetrack

By
Updated
today at 12:38 PM
Published 12:16 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In the midst of the wintry weather this week, some parts of the Borderland got a unique view. Flurries hit as the race season continued at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino:

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content