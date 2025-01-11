Snowy day at the racetrack

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In the midst of the wintry weather this week, some parts of the Borderland got a unique view. Flurries hit as the race season continued at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino:

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.