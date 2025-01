EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Northeast El Paso.

The collision occurred on Gateway North and Sean Haggerty just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Special Traffic Investigators remain on the scene, and authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.