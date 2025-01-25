Las Cruces teen crowned Miss Earth USA, inspires change

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces teen is making waves on the national stage. Jordyn Campion, a 15-year-old sophomore at Centennial High School, was crowned Teen Miss Earth USA at the 2025 national competition in Orlando, Florida. The event, which aired live on the Queen Beauty Network, brought together over 100 participants ages 5-26, but Jordyn’s story stands out. Tune in Sunday, January 26, at 8 a.m. and again in the evening newscast to meet the Campion family. This Sunday Funday segment is brought to you by Sarah Farms.

Jordyn Campion crowned Teen Miss Earth USA. Courtesy: Eva Flis Photography

Jordyn entered her first pageant at the age of six to overcome her shyness. "It helped me with my anxiety and expanded my confidence," Jordyn shared. With the unwavering support of her parents, Kelly and Rob Campion, she continued competing, win or lose, and discovered a passion for public speaking and leadership.

Jordyn Campion, first pageant. Courtesy Campion family

"I didn’t have the best impression of pageants at first," Rob admitted, "but I found incredible young women, supportive families, and so much positivity."

As Teen Miss Earth USA, Jordyn advocates for environmental sustainability through her platform, Love Your Mother Earth. She’s already taken bold action, leading clean-up efforts that removed 111 illegally dumped tires from her community. "I want a clean environment without trash and tires," she said.

Jordyn Campion and family removed 111 illegally dumped tires from her community. Courtesy Campion family

Jordyn balances her mission with a busy schedule as a swimmer, cross-country runner, and member of the National Honor Society and Student Government. Looking ahead, she plans to pursue a degree in environmental law. "I’m determined to make the world a cleaner, greener place for future generations," she said.

Courtesy Campion family

Courtesy Campion family

Pageants have also become a family affair. Jordyn’s mom, Kelly, was convinced to compete in the same pageant, and she won her division. "I was shocked and so proud," Jordyn said. Her dad jokingly added, "Our house is full of gowns—our son even gave up half his closet for them!"

Kelly Campion Courtesy Campion family

Jordyn’s journey is proof that pageants can be more than crowns and gowns—they can inspire confidence, leadership, and meaningful change.