Borderland rattled by 5.0 magnitude earthquake—residents across region report shaking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At 10:24 PM last night, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Borderland and southern New Mexico, with tremors felt across multiple communities. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake's epicenter was located about 30 miles north of Toyah, Texas, in Reeves County. Toyah is approximately 190 miles east of El Paso.

Reports quickly poured in from residents who felt the ground shake.

Isela Solis shared, "At approximately 10:24 PM, I felt my bed shaking, and it was not the train. It was an earthquake."

Gloria Lopez from far east El Paso said, "We live off Pellicano and Mission Ridge, and we all felt like an earthquake—even our neighbors noticed it."

Ruby Jimenez in Horizon City asked, "Tremors feeling like an earthquake just felt in Horizon City. Any reports on this?"

Lisa Almaguer from Las Cruces added, "Earthquake??? 10:24 PM. Felt in North Valley, Las Cruces."

While the shaking was widely felt, no significant damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest.