Crews responding to house fire in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in South Central El Paso.

According to PulsePoint, El Paso Fire crews received the call around 7:09 a.m.

The app said at least 8 fire vehicles responded to the scene.

Our ABC-7 crews on scene say the house appears to be boarded up.

The house is located at 3126 Findley Ave. just north of Bowie High School.

The fire appears to be extinguished, and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.