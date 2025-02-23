Man missing from FCI La Tuna

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- A man is missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) La Tuna in Anthony, Texas.

Juan Luis Garcia was discovered missing Saturday night around 7:45 p.m.

Garcia is described as a 21-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes.

He stands 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Anyone with information about Garcia should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 915-534-6779.

Garcia was sentenced in the Western District of Oklahoma to a 57-month sentence for

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

The Satellite Camp at FCI La Tuna is a minimum security facility.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.