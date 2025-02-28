Controversial club Chicas Locas reopening Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The controversial club Chicas Locas is reopening after a long closing this Saturday.

The club opened at the site of Jaguars in East El Paso, but had come to an agreement with the county last November to stay closed until March 1st.

County attorney Christina Sanchez said, "Our goal is to foster cooperation between business owners, law enforcement, and the community to ensure a safer El Paso for everyone."

According to El Paso County, the club met the requirements of:

Not operated a business at the property before the authorized date.

Refrained from appealing the court’s order.

Posted a $10,000 bond with the El Paso County District Clerk.

Complied with the prior settlement agreement dated March 19, 2024.

Attempted to hire off-duty law enforcement officers but were unsuccessful.

ABC-7 will have a full report on the reopening of the club on ABC-7 at 10.