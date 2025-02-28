Group of smugglers arrested for allegedly kidnapping migrants

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juarez Police Department, the Mexico National Guard, and the Mexican Army worked together in arresting 4 alleged smugglers in Ciudad Juarez, Thursday, February 28th.

The group allegedly kidnapped 19 migrants.

Officials say 4 migrants were from Vietnam, 14 from Guatemala, and 1 is from Mexico.

According to the Juarez Police Department, Osvaldo O. H., 39, María Dolores O. V., 47, Jazmín N. O., 20, and Aylin Natasha N. O., 19, were taken into custody. Their arrest photo is seen above.