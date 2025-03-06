City of El Paso’s chief military officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Court records show the City of El Paso's Chief Military Officer for the Division of Veteran and Military Affairs was charged with DWI.

According to court records obtained by ABC-7, Paul Albright faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over on February 24.

According to the city's website, the Division of Veteran and Military Affairs is a "liaison between the City of El Paso, Fort Bliss and other outside agencies, including but not limited to, federal, state and local Military organizations."

Court records show an El Paso Police Department sergeant pulled over Albright, 52, after he was "approaching him the rear at a high rate of speed" along I-10 west near Sunland Park Dr.

The sergeant estimated Albright was going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Investigators wrote Albright had glossy eyes and smelled like alcohol.

When asked where he was coming from, and if he had been drinking, Albright said he was coming from a birthday party at "a Veterans Association 82nd Airborne," court records show. Police say Albright admitted to having a couple drinks, and one before he left the party.

Albright serves as the chairman of the 82nd Division Association Benavidez-Patterson All-Airborne Chapter, according to the organization's page.

Police say Albright was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.

Court records show a breathalyzer given at the police station revealed he was above the legal limit at 0.113.

Under Texas law, it is illegal for people aged 21 and above to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher.

ABC-7 reached out to Albright about his arrest and he declined to comment.

ABC-7 also reached out to Laura Cruz-Acosta, spokesperson for the City of El Paso, to see if Albright was still employed, and to see if any disciplinary action had been taken against him.

In an email response to ABC-7, Cruz-Acosta wrote, "The City of El Paso does not publicly discuss personnel matters. However, we can confirm that Paul Albright remains employed with the City."

ABC-7 also asked about the city's policy on handling employee arrests.

"The City evaluates situations involving employees on a case-by-case basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," Cruz-Acosta wrote in her email response. "In this case, due process is important, and we believe it is only fair to allow that process to take its course before drawing any conclusions."

Court records show Albright is scheduled to be arraigned on March 25.

Albright, a former command sergeant major, has worked at the City of El Paso since his retirement in 2019, according to LinkedIn. In 2023, he was recognized with a council proclamation as "Defense Community Champion" for his work establishing the El Paso Veterans Needs Assessment to connect veterans with services. The proclamation indicated Albright was one of 16 Defense Community Champions in the nation, underscoring "his exemplary efforts to enhance the welfare of defense communities."