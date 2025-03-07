UTEP football player charged with assault of a pregnant person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Cornerback, Jaylon Shelton was arrested Wednesday and is facing three charges including assault of a pregnant person. That is according to jail records confirmed by UTEP.

The first two charges include assault of a family/house member impeding breath/circulation, as well as unlawful restraint. Jail records say these happened Friday, February 28th.

The third charge, assault of a pregnant person, that reportedly happened last Saturday, March 1.

According to the jail records, Shelton posted a combined $12,000 surety bond the day of his arrest.

The assistant athletic director at UTEP has confirmed that Shelton was suspended from the team and says there will be no further comment.