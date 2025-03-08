Skip to Content
1 person hospitalized following crash in South Central El Paso

Published 1:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a crash in South Central El Paso.

It happened at the intersection of Delta Dr. and San Marcial St., between Bowie High School and the Chamizal National Memorial.

Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene looking into the details of the crash.

At this time, the Eastbound lanes of Delta Dr. are closed.

We will provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

Paul Schulz

