Secret Service shoots man ‘brandishing’ firearm near White House

A man carrying a firearm near the White House was shot and injured by Secret Service personnel early on Sunday, the service said in statement.

The Secret Service had been contacted on Saturday by local police, who said a "suicidal individual" may have been traveling to Washington from Indiana, according to the statement.

Members of the Secret Service found the man's parked vehicle near 17th and F streets in Washington at about midnight, the statement said. The vehicle was parked near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is next to the White House.

"They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby," the statement said. "As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel."

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition "is unknown," the statement said.

Secret Service personnel were not injured during the confrontation, the service said.

ABC News' Benjamin Siu contributed to this report.