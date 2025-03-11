El Paso Animal Services Hosts Free Microchip Clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Last year, El Paso Animal Services says it took in over 23,000 lost pets, with the majority arriving at the shelter without a microchip or with outdated contact information. Microchips can prevent pets from entering the shelter system and increase the chances of a happy reunion, according to Animal Services.

El Paso Animal Services will partner with its Resource Rover Team, to host free monthly microchipping events. In March, the following free microchip clinics will be available:

WHEN: 3 to 6:30 p.m. March 15th

WHERE: Mutts Canine Cantina, 460 Vin Rambla Dr.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 22nd

WHERE: Head Start Center, 11670 Chito Samaniego Dr.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27th

WHERE: PetSmart at the Fountains, 8889 Gateway Blvd. W



WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 29th

WHERE: Fox Plaza, 5559 Alameda Ave.

Animal Services says microchips will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. These events are open to the public with no limit on the number of pets per household. For eligibility, pets should be at least six weeks old, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be securely placed in carriers.

How to Update Your Pet’s Microchip: