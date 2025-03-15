Skip to Content
2 hospitalized in Far East El Paso crash

Update: El Paso Fire Department confirmed 2 people were taken to the hospital.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Another person suffered minor injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash with "serious injuries", according to a police spokesperson.

The crash occurred around 1:25 a.m. Saturday at Joe Battle Blvd South and Edgemere Blvd, near Loop 375 in Far East El Paso.

Police have not confirmed yet how many people were injured in the crash.

We will provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.

