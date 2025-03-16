Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Fabens

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's office confirmed to ABC-7 that the person hit by the train was dead upon arrival. The medical examiner has just arrived on the scene.

We'll keep you updated as this is a developing story.

FABENS, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the EL Paso County Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 p.m. deputies responded to a train hitting a pedestrian in Fabens.

The incident occurred at 17250 Alameda Avenue.

EPCSO told ABC-7 that four intersections are currently blocked off.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

We'll make sure to keep you updated both on air and online, as we gather more information.

