Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Fabens

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's office confirmed to ABC-7 that the person hit by the train was dead upon arrival. The medical examiner has just arrived on the scene.

FABENS, Texas (KVIA)-- According to the EL Paso County Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 p.m. deputies responded to a train hitting a pedestrian in Fabens.

The incident occurred at 17250 Alameda Avenue.

EPCSO told ABC-7 that four intersections are currently blocked off.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

