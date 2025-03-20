Trump orders cuts to Education Department

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order that would officially begin the dismantling of the Department of Education.

While entirely shutting down the department requires an act of Congress, the Trump's administration's stated goal is to return the authority over education to the states.

The administration is arguing that schools in the United States are failing and that the Department of Education does not create lessons or set requirements for enrollment and graduation.

Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott was present at today's signing in support of Trump's order saying quote.

"At the White House right now. Headed to see President @realDonaldTrump return control of education back to the states—where it belongs."

Gustavo Reveles, with the Texas State Board of Education, says there's a lot of "unknown" when it comes to how the dismantling of the Department of Education will impact the borderland. He says it's up to the state legislature, who according to Reveles has not always had the future of public education at the top of their agenda.

"We really know nothing. The state and state legislators have focused their attention on passing this harmful voucher, bill instead of really paying attention to issues like these that are really going to be harmful for, for school districts."

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D) Texas said in a video statement released to ABC-7 that if put in the state of Texas' hands public education will be "starved."

"That means huge job losses in terms of people who work for public school systems. It means children with disabilities will have less access to public education, and it means communities like ours will continue to see financial crisis after financial crisis."

President Donald Trump said in a news conference following the signing that, "Pell grants, Title One funding resources for children with disabilities and special needs will be preserved."