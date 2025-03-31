El Paso filmmakers optimistic as Texas strives to become film production ‘capital’

The Texas Senate is proposing to double it's current incentive for filmmakers to $500 million, aiming to become the next powerhouse in film production.

ABC-7 spoke with local filmmakers on how this could bring opportunities to the industry in El Paso.

Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program currently has a $200 million package, now legislators want to significantly increase it to attract production crews to the Lone Star State.

"Hollywood might disappear, I'm hoping it will, because there's a chance for a new industry," said filmmaker Paco Ibarra, who founded Lemur Creative Studio. "I feel that part of the things that Texas and El Paso benefit from is the fact that most of its culture is very culture driven, is society driven, and it's not an individualistic society."

SB 22 proposed in March explains certain requirements in order for productions to receive grants -- For example, 60% of the film has to be filmed in Texas, films cannot not portray Texas negatively, and no obscene material is allowed.

Netflix's Tex Mex Motors star and creator Marcos "Scooter" Carrera supports that and wants to erase the stigma that the southwest is full of crime.

"El Paso is already on the map, we just need the spotlight… If I'm going to do something for my community, I'm going to try to portray it as best and as good as I can. Why would I want to talk bad about El Paso, Juarez, or Las Cruces when I've spent all my life here?"

The filmmakers say this incentive will create more jobs, attract tourists, and boost the economy.

"People will be surprised who comes through here," said Gilbert Jorgensen, founder of Star Central Studios. "So, last year, we had HBO several times, we had the History Channel, we had Netflix, Amazon films, you name it."

Last year, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was in El Paso filming for Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming project, "One Battle After Another."

Jorgensen says producers have told them they want to come back to El Paso for more projects, not just because of the landscape, but because of the welcoming community.

"It's growing and there are positive changes, and we do have all the resources and talent now, recently. So as that word spreads, more projects will come here," says Jorgensen.

Cinematographer Raul Hernandez is from El Paso and has worked in Los Angeles for over a decade. He's made over 500 music videos for renown artists like Pitbull and songs "Like a G6" by Far East Movement.

He now works in the borderland, and hosts monthly workshops to unite the local film community.

"We're working to build a film community, so we're already setting up monthly meetings where we can bring all the filmmakers together to not only network, but also provide an opportunity where they can come and and showcase their work," said Hernandez.

Production companies currently get reimbursed between 5% to 20% of what they spend in the state.

Right now, film productions are eligible for grants if 55% of their crew are Texas residents, but if passed, SB 22 would reduce that requirement to 35% for the next two years.

