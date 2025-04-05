Tax notices delayed in Doña Ana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County property owners can expect to receive their notices of value by May 1 this year, about a month later than usual.

County officials say assessors across New Mexico typically mail out the notices around April 1. However, pending state litigation involving property tax exemptions for veterans delayed the process this year.

The New Mexico Property Tax Code allows residents to dispute the value listed on their notice or update their exemption status.

Exemptions include head of household, veteran’s, charitable and educational.

The deadline to file a protest this year is June 2.