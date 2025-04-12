Warm temps, plenty of events – Weekend Planner

As temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, whether you're looking to soak up the sun or cool off in the pool, there are plenty of events taking place throughout the Borderland today.

Easter Egg-Venture Water Hunt

Ascarate Aquatic Center (10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

This exciting event kicks off with a Water Safety Demonstration by the El Paso Fire

Department’s Water Rescue Team at 10:30 a.m., providing valuable tips to keep everyone safe around the water. Following the demonstration, the fun continues with a Water Egg Hunt, a unique twist on the classic Easter tradition, and recreational swimming until 1:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their swimsuits and prepare for a morning filled with games, laughter, and community spirit. Whether you're diving for eggs or soaking up the sun, the Easter Egg-Venture Water Hunt promises a memorable day for all ages.

Florafest

Spring is here, and that means it's time to get some plants and spruce up your garden.

UTEP's Spring Florafest native plant sale is taking place today from 9 am to 3 pm at the Undergraduate Learning Center Plaza.

Shoppers can visit with master gardeners and other plant experts for advice on how to take care of their plants at home.

The sale features many native plants, which help conserve water and require less maintenance.

Organizers also say native plants also provide food and habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies.

Earth Day Boogie Bash

Join the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department for an evening of fun and celebrating the planet at the FREE 2025 Earth Day Boogie Bash!

Enjoy live entertainment, educational booths, free pet adoptions by El Paso Animal Services, and a FREE Glow for the Planet 3K run/walk by LIVE Active El Paso. The event will host over 50 booths, including environmental organizations, food trucks, and local vendors.

“We invite the entire community to come out and celebrate the Earth,” said El Paso Environmental Services Director Nicholas Ybarra. “We will have lots of free entertainment, raffles, and interactive games for children and families to make learning about important environmental topics, like waste reduction, fun.”

Party for the Planet

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is hosting a “Party for the Planet” by celebrating wildlife, conservation, and Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 12.

The unique event celebrates Earth Day, Endangered Species Day, and World Ocean Day with exciting activities that connect visitors to nature. The educational, family-friendly event will be full of activities where guests can enjoy interactive discovery stations, animal encounters and entertainment in the Wildlife Amphitheater.

“This event brings together our education and conservation partners from across the City,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Zoo Education Programs Manager Rick LoBello. “Party for the Planet helps to inspire and motivate El Pasoans to make a difference in their daily lives to help our community get involved with local, regional and international conservation efforts. It also helps to showcase the commitment and passion people who come to the Zoo have in wanting to support the zoo and our efforts to save endangered species and their related habitats.”

In addition, guests can enjoy entertainment from the El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s Tocando Music Project and dance group Compañía Cultural.

Various educational partners from around the City will be part of Party for the Planet including the 915 Tree Keepers, Chamizal National Memorial, Chihuahuan Desert Climate Cooperative, Chihuahuan Desert Education Coalition, Heart Gallery of El Paso, Franklin Mountains State Park, Tech2o, Frontera Land Alliance and many more.

Party for the Planet is a nationwide celebration of Earth Day, Endangered Species Day, and World Ocean Day. The largest combined celebration of these days in North America.

More information on Party for the Planet and other programs provided by El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens can be found at www.ElPasoZoo.org.

Las Cruces Pecan Festival

The Las Cruces Pecan Festival is an annual nonprofit event that educates people about pecans and agriculture.

It features over 50 vendors and food trucks, and a demonstration for how you can use pecans in different recipes.

The festival raises funds to support medically fragile babies in New Mexico.

Organizers say they raised $10,000 last year to help the Wee Warriors project.

It's taking place this weekend at Young Park. Organizers said it's important to continue the event and show how Las Cruceans can unite and support each other in troubling times.