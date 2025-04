EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least one person has been hospitalized after a car hit someone in Central El Paso Monday night.

It happened at E Cliff Dr & N Mesa St at 10:47 p.m., according to police. The scene remains closed this morning.

Our ABC-7 crew did see one person receive medical attention at the scene and get taken away in an ambulance. Our crews say at least one other person was transported as well.

We are working to learn more information.