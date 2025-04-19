Bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back protest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Social Movement Organization, Indivisible the 915 and dozens of protested lined the corner of Hawkins Blvd. and Montana Ave. Holding signs and chanting "Bring back Kilmar" protest say they and fight for the right to due process.

"The current administration has said that due process is only for people who haven't done anything wrong. Whereas when you've been accused of something that's when you need due process the most," said protester Emma Sundin.

Some protesters say they're worried for others, but they also worry for themselves, they say if it can happen Kilmar Abrego Garica it can happen to anyone.

Organizer Pedro Sandoval with Indivisible the 915 says he believes there will be a lot protest in the future.