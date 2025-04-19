El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens hold annual EggstravaganZoo

Saturday afternoon the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens held it's annual Eggstravaganzoo celebration.

The family friendly event offered an environment where people enjoyed fun activities while learning about animals and nature.

Visitors were able to watch the "Wild Encounters" show featuring Lola and Bunnicula, two domestic rabbits rescued by El Paso Animal Services and now cared for by the zoo.

Guests enjoyed live entertainment, coloring contests, and a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

"They're learning about our giraffes, about our lions, about our different sections here at the zoo, Africa, Americas, Asia, and the Chihuahuan Desert. So it's so much fun." said Oscar Arriaga, Marketing Coordinator for the El Paso Zoo.