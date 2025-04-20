Fire in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Fire Department, 18 units responded to a brush fire at the 300 block of North Carolina in the Lower Valley.

The call came in at 9:30 p.m. on April 19. The fire was under control by 10:21 p.m.

The brush fire did spread because of the winds, which led to it spreading to a nearby shed. The shed was then fully engulfed in flames. The call was escalated to condition 3.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is still under investigation, and ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online as we learn new information.