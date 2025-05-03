Children’s Mental Health Awareness day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Emergence Health Network (EHN) kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month celebrating the importance of mental health and children.

In collaboration with the El Paso Zoo, EHN aims to spark the discussion of prioritizing mental health.Kids enjoyed face painting, carousel rides, a magic show and much more. The first 200 kids received free tickets provided by EHN.

Noreen Jaramillo, the director of communications for EHN, says the event is a win win for El Pasoans. "They get in for free and you know, they learn about mental health and the importance about caring for our mental health, whether you're an adult or child."

According to the CDC , 1 in 7 children ages 3 to 17 (13%) have a current, diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition. Jaramillo says EHN takes every opportunity to promote mental health and give parents the tools to empower them to care for their children's mental health.

EHN is the local mental health authority in El Paso and has served the community for 60 years. They will have will host multiple awareness events to educate throughout the month on May for more information or resources visit Emergence Health Network.