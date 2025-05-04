EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- May 4th is the widely recognized as Star Wars day. It's a day for fans to celebrate all things Star Wars. Deadbeach brewery invited El Pasoans to spread the day at their, establishment tasting items from their special Star Wars themed menu.

Guest dressed up in their favorite costumes, played trivia games and shopped among the different vendors.

Award-winning actor, C. Andrew Nelson joined in on the fun signing autographs for his fans. Nelson played Darth Vader for 12 years. "This is so much fun. I love doing things like this, where I get to go out and meet Star Wars fans and chat with them, it's just a blast to do that sort of thing," Nelson said.

One vendor, artist Blanca Estrada, owner of B.E. Arts says she paints and draws anything that inspires her. In addition to hosting painting classes, she's also the artist behind some murals around the city. She says she loves including pieces of El Paso in her paintings. This is her first year attending Star Wars Day at Deadbeach brewery but as a Star Wars fan herself she says she loves everything about it. "I really like the feel of almost comic cons where everybody dresses up and there's a lot of culture."

Robert Barraza, another vendor with Spearhead Direct, says Star Wars day is a great opportunity to meet fellow El Pasoans. His family owned business offers fans Star Wars themed drink flights among other pieces.

Barraza says each piece is professionally carved with their CNC Router, then hand sanded and stained, this ensures each piece is carefully crafted. Many people came out through out the day and organizers say they hope to do it again next year.