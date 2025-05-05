Raul “Scoop” Valdez: Military Monday honoree for May 5, 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing SSG Raul “Scoop” Valdez.

Valdez has served 18.5 years in the army, completing two tours overseas.

His wife says she is very proud of her husband.

We thank you for your service SSG Valdez.

