Raul “Scoop” Valdez: Military Monday honoree for May 5, 2025

Published 7:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing SSG Raul “Scoop” Valdez.

Valdez has served 18.5 years in the army, completing two tours overseas.

His wife says she is very proud of her husband.

We thank you for your service SSG Valdez.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Isabel Garcia

