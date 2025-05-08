El Paso father found not guilty in injury to a child case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Steve Estrada was found not guilty of injury to a child, after an incident back in May 0f 2018.

Court records shoe Estrada was taking care of his daughter, who was an infant at the time, in the upper valley.

When the baby's mother, Denise Hernandez, came home she said she found the door open and Estrada told her the baby was not breathing correctly.

They called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. When Hernandez asked Estrada why he hadn't called 911 beforehand he said it was because "he had an active warrant."

The baby survived the injuries but still has permanent side effects. The child was six weeks old at the time, she's now seven years old and has permanent brain injuries affecting her mobility.