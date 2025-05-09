El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Stamp Out Hunger food drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On Saturday, May 10th El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) and National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) are calling on everyone to participate in their 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Getting involved is simple, On May 10th, leave a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox. Your letter carrier will collect it during their regular route. You can also participate by volunteering to sort and distribute donations.

EPFH said they are seeking passionate community members, civic groups, and families to join in on this powerful mission. Each site needs around 30 volunteers to ensure the day runs smoothly.

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Most shifts run from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a few later options available.

Volunteer Info:

Must be 12 years or older

Wear work-appropriate clothing you can move in

you can move in Closed-Toe shoes are Mandatory (No sandals, crocs, or slippers)

Volunteer Locations & Shift Times:

Airport Main Office – 8401 Boeing Drive, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 8401 Boeing Drive, 3:00–6:00 PM Mesa Hills – 5981 N Mesa Street, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 5981 N Mesa Street, 3:00–6:00 PM Northgate – 5249 Sanders Avenue, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 5249 Sanders Avenue, 3:00–6:00 PM Ranchland – 7314 Gateway Blvd East, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 7314 Gateway Blvd East, 3:00–6:00 PM Summit Heights – 4116 Dyer Street, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 4116 Dyer Street, 3:00–6:00 PM Sunrise – 4100 Hercules Avenue, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 4100 Hercules Avenue, 3:00–6:00 PM Washington Park – 4400 East Paisano Drive, 3:00–6:00 PM

– 4400 East Paisano Drive, 3:00–6:00 PM Ysleta – 880 N Zaragoza Rd (PO Box 17585), 3:00–6:00 PM

– 880 N Zaragoza Rd (PO Box 17585), 3:00–6:00 PM Pebble Hills – 3100 N Yarbrough Dr, 4:00–7:00 PM

– 3100 N Yarbrough Dr, 4:00–7:00 PM Coronado – 7383 Remcon Circle, 4:30–7:30 PM

To sign up visit El Pasoans fighting hunger.