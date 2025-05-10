EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) celebrated their 32nd annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive.

"From what I've seen so far, we've had a really great turnout and participation from members of the community," said Mia Reza, the Volunteer Coordinator for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

According to Reza, 150 volunteers showed up across the 10 locations. This food drive is the Nation’s largest single-day food collection of the year. Canned goods, condiments, pasta and cereal were among some of the items collected.

The food drive is led by the National Association of Letter Carriers, postal workers all over the country collect food that people bagged and set near their mailboxes.

One volunteer said her favorite thing about volunteering is seeing the smile on somebody's face when they get blessed with something.

Reza said over the summer months, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank tends to see less volunteers. She wants to remind everyone, People are hungry all year round, volunteers are always needed and appreciated.

For information about volunteering or donating visit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.





