El Paso Diocese Launches Laudato Si’ Action Plan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bishop Mark Seitz unveiled a new Laudato Si’ Action Plan during a special Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church today, May 25.

The launch marked the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ encyclical on caring for the Earth and the vulnerable.

Laudato Si’ means “Praise be to you” and emphasizes environmental stewardship rooted in faith.

The plan will guide parishes and ministries across the Diocese of El Paso in adopting sustainable and compassionate practices.

Local advocacy groups and Catholic organizations joined the celebration and voiced support for the initiative.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

