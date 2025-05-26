Pedestrian dies after being hit by car last week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has release the name of a pedestrian hit in a northeast El Paso intersection last Tuesday that died in the hospital days later.

According to police, 90 year-old northeast resident Helen Clanan was hit by a GMC Sierra turning left onto Stahala Dr. driven by 65 year-old Diana Garcia Johnson of San Elizario. Police say the vehicle stopped at the intersection and struck Clanan while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

Clanan was take to the hospital, and Special Traffic Investigators were called out to assist. Investigators were notified on Friday that Clanan had died, making this the 24th traffic fatality of 2025 in El Paso.