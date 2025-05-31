10th annual Walk/Run for kids hosted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This morning about 600 runners and walkers gathered at the Racetrack and Casino at Sunland Park to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso (RMHC El Paso).

The charity helps provide housing to families with children who are receiving medical care. RMHC says last year they provided assistance to over 9,300 individuals in their two Family Rooms.

"We get them a place to stay. Like I said, while their kids are getting treated in area hospitals, we give them, room and board. Of course, they each get a private room, kind of like a hotel with its own bathroom. But we also host meal programs for volunteers. We give them groceries. We give them rides to and from the hospital as needed. We give them all kinds of, financial kind of relief because, it's it's just so stressful for them to have sick kids. We want to relieve that financial burden on them," said Thelma Ramos, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of El Paso.