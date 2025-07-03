The 4th of July can be triggering for veterans with PTSD

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 4th of July is a time to celebrate America's Declaration of Independence. Traditionally the celebration includes BBQ's, flags and fireworks but for some veterans dealing with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) this can be a triggering time.

Jonathan Bohannon the Director of Military and Veterans Services with Emergence Health Network, says it's important for veterans to plan ahead and surround themselves with a strong support system.

As a veteran who deals with PTSD Bohannon says for someone with PTSD if they are prepared it's not easier to deal with. "It's the individuals that light them up before the usual time or after that could possibly cause distress to one of their neighbors who are veterans."

Bohannon says there is a strong stigma against getting help for individuals PTSD. Some fear being viewed as weak but they only way to break the stigma is to lead by example.

At the veterans one-stop center, clinicians and therapists connect with veterans through shared experiences. Bohannon adds having a community setting where there's no judgment is the key to how they are able to help others work through their challenges.

Anyone experiencing PTSD can reach Emergence Health Network by call 988 or visiting their website. Walk-ins are also available during normal business hours, which is Mon-Fri 8 a.m to 5 p.m. They are located at 10737 Gateway Blvd W #350, El Paso, TX 79935.