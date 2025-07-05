Motorcycle escort to camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This morning, some El Paso kids got a special send off to head to a camp in the mountains.

Members of the El Paso motorcycle coalition escorted the El Paso Candlelighter kids along their trip to Cloudcroft, New Mexico.

Some of the bikers will travel the entire trip, while others will travel part of the journey.

Candle lighters of El Paso is giving kids with cancer a chance to explore the outdoors.

"It means a lot, because when we go, we all just kind of share our stories, and we all get to know what we are going through, and we all kind of went through the same process," says camp goer Luna Ramirez.

One group of campers was up in New Mexico for the last five days, and the next group will take part in Camp Courageous starting today.



"The kids love the motorcycles. They love the noise, the rumble. They just super enjoy it. We are privileged enough to be able to just give them a little bit more of a ray of sunshine in this maybe cloudy sky that they're going through at the moment," says Guardians of the Children, "Doc."

