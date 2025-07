EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- KVIA ABC-7 General Manager Brenda De Anda-Swann is a panelist at the 4th Annual El Paso Locomotive FC Women Supporting Women event.

The event is happening Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM. The panel will begin at 6:15 PM.

The event is happening at the Weststar Club at Southwest University Park.

Good Morning El Paso Anchor Hillary Floren is moderating the panel discussion.