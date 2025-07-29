Special Olympics looking for teams at Top Golf Fundraiser: ABC-7 at 10 pm

EL PASO (KVIA) - We are just over a month away from the annual "Swing For a Cause" fundraiser put on by "Special Olympics Texas" to raise important funds for special athletes right here in the El Paso area.

It's a cause that brings the community together, and it's all going down at El Paso's Top Golf on the West side.

One of the athletes that's really looking forward to the event is Micaela Parra, who was taking practice swings at Top Golf El Paso, as she prepares for the September 1st Special Olympics event "Unified Fore Joy Pro-am".

"I actually feel really special because I'm with my friends, you know, we're all family here, we're all friends," said Micaela.

Special Olympics Texas is looking for more groups to join in the fun on September 1st at Top Golf El Paso, where you'll get the chance to play with some of the Special Olympics athletes.

As described by Special Olympics Texas, "The Top Golf Unified Fore Joy ProAm is an exhilarating international competition that brings together Special Olympics athletes, Corporate businesses, LETR, and Unified Champion Schools (UCS) teams from around the glove.

"Participants will swing "fore" a cause, raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Texas and its mission of empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports."

Renee Klovenski, who represents Special Olympics Texas, said, "Every pro am team that will be here and be part of the pro am event will have a Special Olympics athlete on their team."

-- There'll be Teams of 6, including an athlete from the Special Olympics.

-- Competing against thousands across the globe.

-- Special giveaways and a chance to win a Gold medal.

"Whether you're a pro or an amateur (at Top Golf), join us in driving change, fueling joy, and making every swing count!

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN REGISTER: JUST CLICK ON THIS LINK, or, go to https://www.sotx.org/proam

Renee Klovenski added, "Most importantly, you're making a difference. You're being a part of the lives of our athletes and getting to know them".

Your participation also allows you the chance to truly take part in spreading the importance of inclusion and acceptance of all. -Something reiterated by athlete Mark Rosado: "I love playing all the sports, and we're here at top golf"

