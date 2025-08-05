El Paso libraries announce temporary closures for RFID technology upgrades

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Public Libraries will implement a systemwide upgrade to Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, causing temporary closures at each branch from August through November.

The upgrade will include relabeling circulating items with RFID tags to enhance checkout speed, improve inventory accuracy, and expand self-checkout options.



The Main Library branch in El Paso has already made these changes using RFID technology before they opened earlier this year.

The Jose Cisneros Library began its closure on August 4th for upgrades. Each branch is expected to remain closed for approximately one to two weeks during this process.

The tentative closure schedule is as follows:

Jose Cisneros: Aug. 4

Aug. 4 Richard Burges: Aug. 11

Aug. 11 Armijo: Aug. 25

Aug. 25 Esperanza Acosta Moreno: Sept. 2

Sept. 2 Westside: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 Sergio Troncoso: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 Irving Schwartz: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 Memorial Park: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 Clardy Fox: Oct. 13

Oct. 13 Judge Marquez: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 Enrique Moreno/Valle Bajo: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 Bookmobile: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 Chamizal: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 Dorris Van Doren: Nov. 17

Those planning on visiting the library are encouraged to use alternative locations during closures while online services remain available 24/7 at www.ElPasoLibrary.org.